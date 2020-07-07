Kyle P. Nathan, of Duxbury, passed away unexpectedly on July 3rd. He is the beloved son of Nancy J. (Marks) Nathan of Pembroke and Patrick J. Nathan of Duxbury. Born in Plymouth on July 27, 1992, he was a graduate of Silver|Lake High School class of 2011. Kyle was a lifelong resident of Duxbury where he worked in landscaping and carpentry. A great love for the outdoors, he enjoyed dirt biking, fishing and time at the beach. Kyle had an infectious smile and big heart. Besides his parents he is survived by his grandmothers Beverly Marks of Carver and Lisa Nathan of Arizona; his aunts Elizabeth Eddy of Bourne and Deborah Nathan and his uncle Ronald Nathan. Also survived by several cousins including Joshua and Harrison Eddy and Kariann Nathan. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., North Plymouth (Near Cordage Park), on Saturday, July 11th from 2-5 p.m. Cremation will take place in Vine Hills Crematory. Due to the current health crisis, masks are required to attend the visitation. Memorial donations in his name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
