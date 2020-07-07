1/
Kyle P. Nathan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kyle P. Nathan, of Duxbury, passed away unexpectedly on July 3rd. He is the beloved son of Nancy J. (Marks) Nathan of Pembroke and Patrick J. Nathan of Duxbury. Born in Plymouth on July 27, 1992, he was a graduate of Silver|Lake High School class of 2011. Kyle was a lifelong resident of Duxbury where he worked in landscaping and carpentry. A great love for the outdoors, he enjoyed dirt biking, fishing and time at the beach. Kyle had an infectious smile and big heart. Besides his parents he is survived by his grandmothers Beverly Marks of Carver and Lisa Nathan of Arizona; his aunts Elizabeth Eddy of Bourne and Deborah Nathan and his uncle Ronald Nathan. Also survived by several cousins including Joshua and Harrison Eddy and Kariann Nathan. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., North Plymouth (Near Cordage Park), on Saturday, July 11th from 2-5 p.m. Cremation will take place in Vine Hills Crematory. Due to the current health crisis, masks are required to attend the visitation. Memorial donations in his name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook at www.cartmelldavis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jul. 7 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved