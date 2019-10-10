|
Lawrence Edward O'Brien, age 85, died on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. He was the devoted husband to Lael M. (Gendron) O'Brien from Brainerd, Minn. He was born in Brainerd, Minn., December 25, 1933. Larry was the son of Cornelius and Sadie (Calhoun) O'Brien. He attended school in Brainerd, Minn., and SMU in Mass. Larry went on to join the U.S. Navy following high school, where he made a lifetime career serving his country, he retired from the Navy in 1980 as Command Master Chief (E-9 rank). Following his retirement, he went to work as a Quality Assurance and Production Control Manager at Foxboro Co., in Mass. Larry had many hobbies and interests throughout his life; he enjoyed flying, hand carving wood decoys along with hunting. Larry enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his family's lake home in Brainerd, Minn. Larry leaves behind his beloved wife Lael of 64 years; 5 children, Mark, Kelly, Colleen, Michael and Brett; along with 13 grandchildren (1 deceased) and 2 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Cartmell Life Celebration Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Peter's Church, 84 Court St., Plymouth, at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Brainerd, Minn. For online guest book, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019