|
|
Lawrence Larry James Paul, of Coconut Creek, Florida, formerly of Plymouth, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on May 10th at Northwest Medical Center in Margate, Florida. Larry born in Plymouth, Massachusetts on March 15, 1939, son of the late James and Eva (Alberghini) Paul. He was educated in Plymouth and a graduate of Plymouth High School class of 1955 where he was a very accomplished multi-sport athlete. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman First Class from 1955 till 1959. He had a wide-range of careers throughout his life, starting as a truck driver for Pepsi-Cola, Health and Beauty Aid distributor, managing a Liquor Store, owner of a Transmission Shop and a courier and driver for Enterprise Rent-A-Car. He was also a carpenter and he, with the help of his farther, built the home he and his first wife Glenda (Rocchi) lived in for about 20 years. He was a longtime coach for CYO Basketball, Plymouth Little League, American Legion Baseball and youth hockey teams. A member of St. Peter's Parish Choir and was a Town Meeting Member in Plymouth. He also played wash tub base in a folk trio for several years. He is survived by his sons Michael, Mark, Dana and Chris Paul, and his daughter Danielle Paul. Also survived by his sister Elaine Gessner, his grandchildren Samantha, Jon, Evan, Natalie, Jason and Jessica, and his second wife Grace (Berthold). Due to the current health crisis, service will be announced, please check back for details. Online condolences at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 22 to May 29, 2020