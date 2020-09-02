Levi Monteiro Jr., age 67 years, of Middleborough, formerly of Plymouth, died Friday, August 28, 2020 in his home. He was the son of Florence P. (Ruas) Monteiro of Plymouth and the late Levi Monteiro Sr. Born in Plymouth on August 16, 1953. He was a graduate of Plymouth-Carver High School, and Massasoit College where he studied business. Levi worked in sales and as a buyer for cordage, rope and cable companies, most recently for PlymKraft. He was an avid hunter and fly fisherman. When Levi and Donna werent fly fishing the Deerfield or the Swift rivers, you could find them gardening, camping, or anything that involved spending time outdoors. He was a member of the Mayflower GSP Club, where he often judged field trials. Most important to Levi was spending time with his family especially enjoying his loving grandchildren. Besides his mother Florence, he will be missed by his children, Jason Monteiro and his wife Debra of West Wareham, his two granddaughters, Nicole and Ashley Monteiro, Jamie Monteiro of Plymouth, Kristina Monteiro and her husband Mike Savaria of Dartmouth, and his brother David Monteiro and his wife Karen of Plymouth. He was predeceased by his sister Heidi Monteiro, his loving companion Donna Hearn and his beloved dogs Gretchen and Doc. Honoring Levis request, services will be private. Arrangements are by the CARTMELL-DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATION FUNEAL HOME, 373 Court Street, Plymouth



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store