|
|
Linda A. Cadose, age 70 years, of Carver, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Delinda (Andrada) Cadose. Born in Plymouth on August 13, 1948, she was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Boston University, where she earned her bachelor's degree, and Northeastern University, where she earned her master's degree. Most of her career, Linda worked as a respiratory therapist for New England Sinai Hospital. She also worked at Children's Hospital, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, the Deaconess Hospital, Tufts NEMC and Jordan Hospital. She enjoyed spending time at learning about history, with a special interest in Egypt and Mayan history. She traveled to Egypt and Mexico to educate herself extensively. She spent her retirement writing about the history of Egypt and wrote several books. She will be missed by her cousins, Ronald Luiz of Plymouth, Richard Sommi, and Sam Keller. She was the cousin of the late Kathleen Redlawn. Her funeral will be held on Thursday from the Cartmell Life Celebrations Funeral Home, 150 Court Street (downtown), Plymouth, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Plymouth, at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Plymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visitation with the family will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. For online guest book and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from June 5 to June 12, 2019