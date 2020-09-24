1/
Linda L. Lima
Linda L. (Martini) Lima of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on September 22nd at B.I.D. Medical Center in Boston. Beloved wife of the late Louis Lima. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on October 26, 1919, she was educated in the Somerville schools. She moved to Plymouth were she went to work for Jordan Hospital in the Radiology Department as the Manager. Linda is survived by her Son Gregory Lima of Plymouth and her daughter Vivian Lanza of Plymouth. Grandmother of Eric Lanza of Plymouth, Sabrina OConnell of NH. and Travis Morrissey of VT., great grandmother of Vanessa, Christina and Zachary. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 29th a 10:30 am in St. Peters Church, 86 Court St., Plymouth. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis. com.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
