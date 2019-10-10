|
|
Loretta E. (Pirani) Guidaboni of Plymouth, passed away at her home on October 7, 2019 at the age of ninety-three. She was the beloved mother of Carol Eklund and her husband Norman and Lynne Leonardi and her husband Joel of Sandwich. She was the cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Eklund and Lynn Therese Odams of Sandwich, Chris Eklund of Texas, Brian Leonardi and his wife Amy of Falmouth, and Timothy Leonardi and his wife Charline of Scituate. She was the great-grandmother to Olivia Leonardi, Ethan Gordineer, Oscar and Josephine Leonardi. She was pre-deceased by her brother Louis Pirani. Loretta was born in Plymouth on July 23, 1926 to Louis and Alice (Vecchi) Pirani. She earned her Associates Degree from Fisher Junior College and was a bookkeeper for the Town of Kingston. She enjoyed needlepoint, flower gardens and shopping with her best friend Louise Emond. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great - grandchildren. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Alison, Caroline, Rhonda and Jacqui the aides who lovingly cared for and helped her to remain in her own home. A period of visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. A funeral Mass will follow the visitation at 10:30 am at St. Marys Church, 313 Court Street, Plymouth. The burial will take place at St. Josephs Cemetery, Summer Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360 or American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305 or www. apdaparkinson.org.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019