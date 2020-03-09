|
Lorraine (Flynn) Beauregard, 90, of Plymouth, died peacefully March 1, 2020 at Tobey Hospital, Wareham. She was the wife of Rene W. Beauregard and the daughter of the late Maurice and Susan (Calnen) Flynn. She was born in Boston and lived in Washington, D.C. and Laurel, Maryland before moving to Plymouth. She graduated from North Quincy High School and Emmanuel College (Class of 1951). Mrs. Beauregard worked as a linguist at the National Security Agency, and later as a special education teacher. In retirement, she volunteered with adult literacy programs. She was a member of St. Patricks Church and the Gleason Family YMCA where she enjoyed swimming. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Rene W. Beauregard; daughter, Sandra B. Wood and grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, and Juliana Wood of Virginia Beach, Va.; daughter Sheryl Beauregard and husband Joe McNamara of Reston, Va.; a son, Kevin Beauregard, wife Stephanie and grandchildren, Samantha and Michael Beauregard of Raleigh, N.C. She was predeceased by a daughter, Karen Marie Beauregard and a brother, Maurice Flynn. Visiting hours are from 4 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in St. Patrick's Church, 82 High St., Wareham at 10 a.m. Please meet directly at church. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Patricks Church, 82 High St., Wareham, MA 02571. For directions and online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020