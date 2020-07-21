1/1
Lorraine Grant
1931 - 2020
Lorraine (Marinos) Grant, age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham. She was the daughter of the late Peter and Christina (Stasinos) Marinos and the wife of the late Arthur G. Grant, Sr. Lorraine was born on May 22, 1931 in Plymouth and was a graduate of Plymouth High School. She was a long-time employee of Motorola in Mansfield. After retiring, she was a bookkeeper for Air Safe Contracting. Lorraine was an avid gardener and was a former President of the Foxborough Garden Club. Lorraine was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Devoted mother of Julie L. Grant and her companion Jim Fallon of Wrentham and the late Arthur G. Grant, Jr., and Valerie J. Gould. Beloved grandmother of Cristal L. Gould and Leila Rezendes. Great grandmother of Kiele and CiCi. Sister of Georgia Millman of Plymouth, Barbara Alicandro of Plymouth and the late George Marinos, Leo Marinos and Helen C. Pratt. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, July 25 from 11 AM to 1:45 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough with appropriate Covid-19 precautions in place. A graveside service will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxborough. To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneral home.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorraines memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jul. 21 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:45 PM
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
Julie,
As we all know, our Moms were each other's favorite sisters. I also consider you a my sister, Julie. May the Lord make you to lie down in green pastures, Aunt Lorraine, and wipe away all your tears.
Peter Millman
