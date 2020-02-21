|
|
Lorraine Jean (Patterson) Sellew died on February 19, 2020 at the age of 73. Lorraine was born on January 3, 1947 and grew up in Brookline. She was the daughter of the late Eleanor and Frederick Patterson, and is survived by her sister Carol Bogue and her husband Richard of Hayes, VA. Lorraine was the loving mother of Kari Kelly and her husband John of Plymouth; Christine Sellew of Chicopee; Jennifer Salemi and her husband Michael of Hampden; and Julie Sellew Kruger and her husband Timothy of Swansea. She was the devoted Nana to 11 grandchildren: Allison, Brendan, Joseph, Gracie, Addison, Timothy, Jake, Kyle, Drew, Macie, and Sam. She was preceded in death by her beloved cat Bobo. Lorraines early career was as the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent of Schools in Brookline, followed by a role at Boston College. For many years, Lorraine thrived as a stay-at-home-mom to her four daughters before returning to the workforce. Her children being her proudest accomplishment, she never missed a school or sporting event serving as their biggest cheer leader. Plymouth locals will recognize Lorraine as the friendly face and the manager of local gift shops Hallmark and CardSmart for many years. An avid Patriots fan who was especially fond of Doug Flutie, Lorraine followed decades of Pats football and was treated to multiple championship wins in her later years. She also enjoyed gardening and tending to her plants. Cooking was a joyful hobby for Lorraine, much to the delight of those who knew her. To be fed by Lorraine was to be loved by Lorraine. Lorraine will be sadly missed by her family, friends, and neighbors. Services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at The Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020