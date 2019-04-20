Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-3456
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Cadigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise A. Cadigan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise A. Cadigan Obituary
Louise Ann Cadigan, 76, of Stuart, Florida, passed away on March 14, 2019 at the Martin Medical Center, Stuart. Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, she had been a resident of Stuart for 16 years coming from Plymouth, Massachusetts. Before retiring she had been an automobile salesperson, as well as a real estate salesperson, a legal secretary, and a salon and spa manager. She was a member of St Lukes Episcopal Church, Stuart, where she volunteered in the thrift shop. She also volunteered at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast in Palm City and at Martin Hospital South in Stuart. Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Dan Cadigan; her daughter, Lynda Johnson and her husband Eric of Sandwich, MA; her son Steve Baron of Palm City, FL; her brother, David Suffriti and his wife Rachel of Lynn, MA; her grandchildren, Bryan Baron and his wife Katelyn of Kingston, MA and Kyra and Zephyn Johnson of Sandwich, MA and a soon to be born great-grandson, Brayden. Louise's family request that no flowers be sent. For those who wish, contributions may be made, in Louise's memory, to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 39105, 800/822-6344 or on line at www.stjudes.org or to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, 4100 SW Leighton Farm Avenue, Palm City, FL 34990, (772)600-3212 or on line at www.hstc1.org Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Calling hours will be held on April 27th from 2-4 pm.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now