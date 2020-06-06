Louise Grissom, passed away on May 23, 2020 at BID Hospital at age 75. Louises friends and family would describe her as the salt of the earth, with a good and pure heart. Louise is survived by her sons James Hatch Jr. and Jonathan Hatch; sister Amy Gallo and her husband Tom; sister Kathleen Furtado and her husband Gerald; brother Alan Cleveland and his wife Karen; uncle William Northrop and many more family members and friends. Louise is predeceased by her sister Nancy Burgess. Louise was first married to the late James Hatch. Her second husband was the late Hugh Grissom. Louise was born in Plymouth, MA. in 1944 to the late Lewis and Mary (Northrop) Cleveland. She loved the area for its beauty as well as its rich history. She enjoyed academics and graduated from Plymouth high school in 1962. Louise worked at the Plymouth Registry of Deeds through the 60s and 70s. Around this time she became a proud mother of two adoring sons. She enjoyed music and loved playing her piano. Bingo was a favorite pastime. In the 80s she became a Tax Assessor in Kingston. She excelled in that field and went on to periodically teach property appraisal courses at Umass Amherst in addition to her full time work. She eventually became the Randolph Town Assessor. She was part of the Massachusetts Association of Assessors and even became their president in 1996. She later wound down her career close to home, as Plymouths Town Assessor, upon retiring in 2002. Although Louise battled lung cancer early in retirement, she courageously beat it. She remained very healthy and active for over a decade. Later on she endured 2 other forms of cancer. Those slowed her down but never stopped her. This was a testament to her incredible strength and endurance as well her unending love for life. Louise spent many years on the road in her RVs with her husband Hugh. They travelled all throughout the U.S. and spent the majority of their retirement in Sebring, Florida. Louise was involved in many activities and clubs. She spent 8 years periodically working on a food drive which provided food for the less fortunate in the local community. Louise loved animals and had a deep appreciation for nature. She had a real passion for card making and sent out hundreds of her wonderful hand made cards to friends and loved ones over the years. After 16 years in Florida, Louise spent her final 2 years in her hometown, Plymouth, living on the same street she grew up on in the 50s and 60s. To leave a message of condolence please visit: louise-grissom.forevermissed.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2020.