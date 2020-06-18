Louise R. Ziegler Duggan, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Duggan; mother of Erin Duggan, of Plymouth, Colleen Duggan-Cuomo, of Plymouth, Paddy Cappellano and her husband Joseph Cappellano of Glenmoore, PA., and of the late Matthew Duggan of Portland, ME. She leaves behind seven dearly loved grandchildren - Kelly Lootz, Holly Lootz, Hailey Cuomo-Leonard, Adam Cuomo, Samantha Cuomo, Maggee Cappellano and Madison Cappellano. Louise was born on August 3, 1933 in Williamsport, PA. She was a graduate of Saint Marys High School and Jefferson Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia. She was a long-time resident of Plymouth and she was also involved in many organizations throughout the area. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louises honor to the Duxbury Senior Center, Friends of the COA. www.town.duxbury.ma.us/senior-center memo Social Day Program Due to the current Covid 19 crisis, funeral services will be kept private Online guestbook at www.cartmelldavis.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 18 to Jun. 25, 2020.