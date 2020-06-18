Louise R. Duggan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise R. Ziegler Duggan, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Duggan; mother of Erin Duggan, of Plymouth, Colleen Duggan-Cuomo, of Plymouth, Paddy Cappellano and her husband Joseph Cappellano of Glenmoore, PA., and of the late Matthew Duggan of Portland, ME. She leaves behind seven dearly loved grandchildren - Kelly Lootz, Holly Lootz, Hailey Cuomo-Leonard, Adam Cuomo, Samantha Cuomo, Maggee Cappellano and Madison Cappellano. Louise was born on August 3, 1933 in Williamsport, PA. She was a graduate of Saint Marys High School and Jefferson Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia. She was a long-time resident of Plymouth and she was also involved in many organizations throughout the area. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louises honor to the Duxbury Senior Center, Friends of the COA. www.town.duxbury.ma.us/senior-center memo Social Day Program Due to the current Covid 19 crisis, funeral services will be kept private Online guestbook at www.cartmelldavis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 18 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved