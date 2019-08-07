|
|
Ludwik M. Kumor of Plymouth formerly of Newton Upper Falls, August 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Henryka (Motyka) Kumor. Devoted father of Richard A. Kumor and his wife Diane of Plymouth. Grandfather of Holli Doherty and her husband Patrick of Norton, Michael Kumor of West Bridgewater and Danielle Kumor of Fall River. Great-grandfather of Dylan and Tyler Doherty. Ludwik was a retired machinist for Regis Paper Company in Newton Upper Falls. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave. Needham, on Tuesday, August 6, from 5-8 pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday August 7, at 9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church, Newton Upper Falls at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2019