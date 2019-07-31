|
Marcia Alicia Lopes passed away in Clovis, California after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Albertina and Domingo Fernandes of Carver, and had lived in Plymouth and Taunton for many years. She moved to California twenty years ago, to be closer to her beloved son Peter and his wife Valerie Lopes, and to help nurture her seven grandchildren. Marcia was a warm, generous and fun-loving person who touched many lives. She was the consumate mother figure to many and always a devoted friend. Throughout her battle with cancer, Marcia remained faith - filled, positve and encouragaing. In addition to her son and grandchildren, she leaves beh- ind seven siblings and a wealth of friends and relatives who loved and ador- ed her. Her family will host a celebration of her life on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the St. John the Baptist Club, 50 Silva Street in Carver beginning at 2 pm. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019