Marcia J eannette "Jeannie" (Grey) Doten passed June 2nd, 2020. Born in Plymouth on August 20 1950. She was lovingly cared for by her husband of 47 years, Arthur L. 'Larry' Doten, Jr. and her daughter Jeanne-Marie Gina Doten, both of Kingston. Daughter of Burton Grey and Marcia (Holmes) Grey both deceased. Sister to the late Douglas Grey and his wife Shirley of Middleboro, Cynthia and Curtis Shaw of Pittsburg, NH, Frederick Grey and his wife Diane of Plympton; Sister-in-law to Roseann Pratt and late husband Gordan Pratt, of Kingston, Marie Fairbanks and her husband Gregory of Plympton, and many nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Silver Lake Regional High school and Andover Institute of Business. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, crocheting, needle work, camping and reading. Jeannie courageously battled Alzheimers for fourteen years. Services will be private and were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360 or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.