Margaret A. Peggy Walsh, 90, of Plymouth, formerly of Carver, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at Plymouth Harborside Healthcare. She was the daughter of the late Edward P. and Antoinette (Laskowski) Walsh. Born in Jewett City, Connecticut on April 4, 1930, Peggy lived in Carver for over 20 years before living in Plymouth in recent years. She grew up in Somerville and lived in West Medford for many years. She worked at the Carroll Center for the Blind and in sales at Lad & Lassie Childrens Store in Medford Square. She later enjoyed a career with Blue Cross Blue Shield for over 12 years. She enjoyed worldwide travel and helping other people. She is survived by her sisters, Maureen MacMillan and her husband Joe and Sheila MacMillan and her husband Robert, both of Plymouth and many much loved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and a great-great nephew. Peggy was predeceased by her brother Edward F. Walsh and sister Elizabeth Hall and her companion of many years, George Faverau . Her funeral Mass will be held in St. Peters Church in Plymouth on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:30AM. Interment will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store