Margaret F. Hunson
Margaret "Margot" F. Hunson, of Plymouth, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth on September 16, 2020 at the age of seventy-eight. She was the loving mother of Liz Morini and Matt Morini and his wife Katie of Plymouth and the late Leicia Morini. She was the doting grandmother of Trevor Morini and his husband Jesus Morini of North Carolina, Tyler Morini, Lily and Mikey Condry and Colton Morini of Plymouth. She also leaves Amy Riordan the mother of her grandsons, Trevor and Tyler. Margot was born on November 7, 1941 to John and Lillian (Denault) Hunson. She was born and raised in Plymouth and attended Plymouth schools, having a special bond and close ties to her high school graduating class of 1959. She was a Registered Nurse at Jordan Hospital in Plymouth for nearly forty years. In her later years, Margot learned how to scuba dive. She loved to travel and enjoyed going on cruises with her friends, Wendy and Bill Kay. She loved animals and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margots name may be made to the Plymouth Animal Shelter, 2199 State Road, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sep. 19 to Sep. 26, 2020.
