Margo J. Lukk, 70, of Plymouth passed away peacefully at home, on October 7, 2020 surrounded by her family after a lengthy courageous battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Jeannette and Theodore Anderson. She is survived by her husband Paul Lukk of 29 years and her two cats. She is also survived by her daughters; Christine Fratus, Jennifer Coville (Mike), Kirsten Piper, and her son Sven Lukk. The loving grandmother of Kursten, Craig, Spike, Jaime, Jessica, Thomas, Jake & Sadie. The proud GIGI of Aiden, Kaiya, Tori, Abel, and her furry grandbabies. Margo was the sassy, loving, beautiful matriarch that taught her family to straighten their crowns. Her memory will live on to encourage us to be brave for the future. All arrangements will be held private. Donations in her memory can be made to Cranberry Hospice.



