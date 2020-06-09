Marie E. (Vitti) Leandro of Plymouth, died peacefully in her home on June 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Leandro. Born in Plymouth on August 30, 1930 daughter of the late Roy and Elizabeth (Danti) Vitti, she was educated in Plymouth and was a lifelong resident of the town. Marie worked in accounting for State Street Bank in Quincy and later worked for L. Knife & Son and Jordan Hospital. Marie is survived by her sons, Joseph Leandro Jr. and Timothy Leandro both of Plymouth. Grandsons Matt- hew and Nicholas Leandro. Also survived by her brother Roy Vitti of CA. and sister Joann Pagliei of PA., and her late sister Pearl Giovanetti. Visiting Hour in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St. North Plymouth on Thursday from 10:00 am | 11:00 am with a Graveside Service at 11:30 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Plymouth. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 9 to Jun. 16, 2020.