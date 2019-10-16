|
|
Marie L. Feeney (OConnell), 91 of Plymouth, Massachusetts. Passed away peacefully October 12th, with her family by her side at Keystone Place in Buzzards Bay. Born in 1928 to Joseph and Isabelle OConnell in Brockton. Marie was the youngest of six children. Married for nearly 65 years to the late James H. Feeney Jr. of East Bridgewater who passed in 2011 and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Together they had eight children, six boys and two girls. She was an adoring mother and grandmother to thirteen grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren. Lovingly referred to as Saint Marie, she was quick-witted, funny and always ready to lend a hand. A bright and highly intelligent woman, she gained much of her knowledge through reading despite no formal education. Marie celebrated life traveling the world with James and her family. An avid golfer, she enjoyed tee times with friends and family over the years as a member of four different country clubs. She loved spending time with her family and watching sunsets over Great Herring Pond from the home she and her husband built. She was never afraid to jump in, solve problems and get things done. Marie was proud to be hailed the classiest lady at the town disposal. The staff would greet her coming and going in her Lincoln. A devout Catholic, she leaves seven children, Nancy and Dan Clayton of Sandwich, James and Susan of Ramsey, New Jersey, Robert and Deborah of Rotunda, Florida, Michael and Elaine of Queensbury, New York, Kathleen and Robert Loughman of Fort Ann, New York and Patrick Feeney and Sean Feeney of Falmouth. She was predeceased by her son Kevin Feeney. A celebration of life will be from 5:30p.m. to 8:30p.m. on Wednesday night, October 16th at Keystone Place located at 218 Main Street, Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, 02532. Funeral Mass at 10:00a.m. on Thursday, October 17th at St. Margaret Church 141 Main Street, Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, 02532. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery 104 Concord Rd, Acton, Massachusetts, 01720. Online guest Please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019