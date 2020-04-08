|
Marie Nava, age 73, of Plymouth, passed away on April 2, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital as a result of pancreatic cancer. She is survived by the loves of her life, her husband of 50 years, Dana; and their son, Brandon. She is also survived by many beloved friends. Marie was the daughter of the late Edward and Lee McLaughlin and sister of the late Rosemary of Cambridge. Marie had a great career selling office products for Corporate Express, Monroe Stationers and WB Mason. She loved to read and socialize and belonged to a great and very active book club. She was the first president of the Activities Committee of Great Island in the Pinehills. She loved to organize events and come up with some outstanding ideas to get the club going to this day. She also enjoyed golfing with her female friends. Marie and her husband Dana loved to travel. They had been fortunate to travel to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and also through many parts of Europe including China and Hong Kong, as well as many parts of United States by air or cruise, including their visit to Hawaii. She will forever be in everyone's heart and the love of their life to Dana and Brandon. Words cannot say how much she is loved and missed already. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Dana- Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. For more information or to sign the online guest book please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020