Marilyn Soboski

Marilyn (Rooney) Soboskiof Carver, MA (formerly Winchester, MA), died on July 7, 2020 at Beth Israel Hospital from complications of a longstanding illness. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Charles E. Rooney and Gertrude A. Rooney; also predeceased by her sister Mary Cleary (Winchester, MA). She is survived by her daughter Diane Soboski (South Burlington, VT), as well as her sisters: Joan Shea (Duxbury, MA), Martha Rooney (Bridgewater, MA), Pat Simons (Duxbury, MA) and Eileen Kimmett (Winchester, MA) and numerous nieces, neph ews and cousins. Marilyn was a proud graduate of Regis College in Weston, MA who after a brief stint in social work, went on to have a successful career in sales. She loved being by the ocean, painting, and cheering on her beloved Boston sports teams. She had a great sense of adventure and loved to travel. Her good humor, eclectic tastes and infectious laugh will be missed by all those that knew her. A virtual memorial service will be held Sunday, August 9. For more information and to share stories of her life, please visit: http://www.never-gone.com/Memorials/msoboski
