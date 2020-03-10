|
Marilyn Crowell Stewart, 96 years, of Plymouth and recently of Duxbury passed away peacefully March 3rd at Newfield House in Plymouth after a brief illness. Marilyn was born June 2, 1923 and raised in Brockton MA, the daughter of Morton F. Crowell and Frances Robitaille Crowell. Widow of Samuel K. Stewart, M.D. Marilyn lived a long active and fruitful life. In her youth she enjoyed many outdoor sports, her real love was riding horses. Graduating from Lasalle Jr. College in 1942, was followed by working for Aetna Insurance in Boston. She and Sam were married in 1945, and moved to Plymouth in 1952 with their family of three children. Eventually as a mother of four, she found time to join and actively participate in many organizations, The Jordan Hospital Club, Church of the Pilgrimage, and as a co-founder of the Plymouth chapter of American Field Service. She was also a volunteer for Cranberry Hospice, driving patients to Boston for treatments. She loved gardening, and loved to spread cheer delivering her bouquets near and far. Her garden and home gave her a venue for parties. She loved to be the host, for family, friends or for a benefit. After living and gardening in Plymouth for 58 years she moved to The Village at Duxbury in 2010. There she continued her gardening, progressively downsizing from a victory garden patch to overflowing window boxes of petunias draping over her balcony. She was predeceased by her husband who died in 2001. They were married for 56 years and loved to travel visiting many countries around the world, sometimes independently, or by tours or cruises. Sam would always remember the restaurants they went to and what they had for dinner. She continually encouraged her children to "'Go see the world"'. They were blessed with a loving family: a son Samuel Keatly Stewart, Jr. and his wife Constance Stewart of Holden MA, their daughter Kathryn Stewart and her partner, David Vaquerano, and their son Ryan of Watertown MA; and their son Benjamin Stewart of Holden MA; a daughter Suzanne Stewart of Rutledge PA, her daughters Kiele Stewart-Funai of San Francisco, and Anjin Stewart-Funai of New York City: son Geoffrey T. Stewart and his wife Joyce Stewart of Plymouth; and daughter Marsha Stewart, her husband Wojciech Rubik, and their daughter Naomi Stewart-Rubik of Watertown. She is also survived by her devoted brother Richard S. Crowell and his wife Dorothy. She was predeceased by three brothers, Morton F. Crowell Jr., Thomas F. Crowell, and John T. Crowell. A memorial service will be held at Church of the Pilgrimage, Town Square, Plymouth on Friday March 20th at 11 A.M. Memorial donations may be made to Jordan Hospital Club, www.jordanhospitalclub.org or Plimoth Plantation, P.O. Box 1620, Plymouth MA 02362. Services provided by Cartmell Davis Funeral Home of Plymouth. www.cartmell davis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020