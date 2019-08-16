|
|
Mario Costa of Plymouth, passed away at home on August 13, 2019 at the age of eighty-four, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of fifty- seven years to Judy (Cabral) Costa. He was the loving father of Lynn Costa and her partner James Cote and Andy Costa and his partner Janice Mahoney of Plymouth. He was the cherished grandfather of Christopher Costa and his partner Susan Fraser of Wareham and First Lieutenant Nicholas Costa of Colorado Springs. He was the brother of Elias Costa, Jr. and his partner Maryanne Ruck Groom of Plymouth and Lucy Delongchamps and her husband Vinny of Carver. Mario was born in Plymouth on September 13, 1934 to Elias and Mary (Souza) Costa. In 1954 as a young man, Mario received his first captains license. At that point he and his father switched boats and he began leading charter excursions. In the early 1960s Mario bought his own boat, named the Catherine III. In the mid 1980s, Mario bought his last boat, the AndyLynn II, which he loved to use to lead a small charter in search of big fish. Throughout the next sixty-five years, Mario became a pioneer in the sport fishing industry. During this time, he became a friend to the maritime community, always willing to lend a hand or help a mariner in need. Later on, he received his license that enabled him to captain a 16,000-ton vessel, which he used to work as a tug boat captain in Boston, Baltimore and New York. During the devastating attack on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, Mario joined the cleanup efforts, for three months he pushed barges from the Brooklyn piers to the processing plant in New Jersey, that were filled with metal and debris. On August 8, 2019 captain Mario was honored by Coast Guard officials on his long and safe career on the water. He was presented with an official citation on behalf of the captain of the Port of Boston. Mario will be remembered as a faithful and professional presence among the Plymouth and maritime community. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, 1:00 pm at the Moose Lodge, 601 State Road, Plymouth. Arrangement of services were entrusted to the care of the Cartmell-Davis Funeral Home in Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com. Mario bought his last boat, the AndyLynn II, in the mid 1980s and loved nothing more to lead a small charter in search of big fish.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019