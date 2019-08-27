|
|
Marion (Snyder) Crocker, 92, a longtime teacher in Plymouth schools and employee of Plimoth Plantation, died Friday, August 23 at her family home in Ellisville. She was the wife of the late David Curtis Crocker, who died in 1992. She was born in York, Penn., on March 9, 1927, daughter of the late Frank and Charlotte Snyder. Mrs. Crocker grew up in Glen Rock and York, PA. After receiving an associates degree from York Community College, she worked at an insurance company in Hartford, Conn. There she met her future husband on a blind date in March 1947. They married five months later. They lived in Marlborough, Conn., until 1954, when the growing family moved to Ellisville to work for Harlow Farm. When one of the Ellis houses became available in 1958, they bought it and she had lived there ever since. After her fifth child was born in 1958, Mrs. Crocker returned to college, taking night courses and earning her bachelors degree from Bridgewater State College. She taught at the Manomet Elementary School, Nathaniel Morton Middle School and Plymouth-Carver Middle School for 27 years, retiring in 1989 to spend more time with her husband. Later she took a job at Plimoth Plantation, where she worked for another 22 years. Mrs. Crocker had many talents, including rug-hooking, embroidery, knitting, sewing, gardening, and collecting and refurbishing antiques. In recent years, she had a project to hook rugs for all her children and grandchildren. Until her death, she attended a rug-hooking group each week at the Plymouth Senior Center and participated in a monthly book club. She was a member of the Black and White Society, the Red Hats and the Ellisville Eating and Drinking Club. She was loyal to a wide circle of friends and took particular joy in their company. She also traveled extensively -- all over the continental U.S., to Alaska, Hawaii, and Canada, and to Europe and Africa. She is survived by three daughters, Susan Sheren of Biddeford, Maine, Allison Ciotoli of Ocean View, Del., and Jennifer Crocker of Dublin, Ohio, one son, David A. Crocker of Westport and Truro, Mass., a brother, John Snyder, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her youngest daughter, Ann Bode predeceased her in 2012. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31 at Second Congregational Church of Plymouth, 518 State Road, Manomet, Mass.. A private burial will be in the National Cemetery in Bourne, next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Plymouth Senior Center or the Plymouth Public Library.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019