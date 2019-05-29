|
|
Marion Weymouth, age 93 years, of Plymouth, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Cleon Weymouth. Daughter of the late James and Martha (Hitton) Johnson, born in Suffolk, Va., June 22, 1925, she was educated in Boston schools, and attended the Practical Arts School in Boston. Marion worked as a nursing assistant at local nursing homes and as an assembler for the Colonial Candle Company, formerly in Cordage Park in Plymouth. She enjoyed keeping a beautiful flower garden, but her joy in life was caring for her family and children. She was a devoted foster mother to many. She will be lovingly missed by her children, Garry Stevens of Raymond, Maine, Kim Hunt of Plymouth and Joseph Weymouth of Marietta, Ga.; her grandchildren, Alexander and Austin Hunt, Danaka Wagner, Isaiah Stevens and Kainani Stevens; and a great-grandchild, Wyatt Stevens. She was the grandmother of the late Jasmin Hunt; and the sister of Mary Elliott of Amherst, Ann Devereaux of Omaha, Neb., Charlotte Morris of Omaha, Neb., and the late Rudolph Johnson, James Mitchell and Anita Williams. Her funeral will be held from the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth (next to Cordage Park), on Friday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Peters Church, Plymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Plymouth County Cemetery. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. For online guest book and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 29 to June 5, 2019