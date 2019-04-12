|
Marjorie Ann (Nickerson) Fishback died peacefully on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 at the age of 89, in the home of her daughter Ann Miller. Marjorie was born (Feb. 16, 1930) and raised in Plymouth Massachusetts, daughter of Alma Nehemiah Nickerson and Mary Elizabeth (Clough) Nickerson. Mary died in 1934, and Marjorie's stepmother Martha (Doe) Nickerson took good care of her, especially when Alma died in 1944. Marjorie's five brothers and sisters, from 10 to 23 years older, have all predeceased her, as did her husband of 59 years, Russell Lowell Fishback, Jr. She is survived by her three loving daughters, Martha Bergeron of Lynn MA, Ann Miller of Summerville SC, and Rebecca Daugherty of Boonville MO; 5 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Marjorie met Russell at Gordon College in Wenham MA, and they were married in the chapel there on June 9, 1956. They moved to Russell's home town of Hannibal MO in 1962. Marjorie and her beloved husband were deeply connected to the Hannibal Church of Christ for the next five decades. Russell preceded her in death on December 4, 2015. Marjorie felt she had lived a long, good life. Her decline due to MDS, a blood cancer, was tiring but not painful. She had multiple visits from friends and family as the end drew near. Marjorie was strong in her faith, and was loved and appreciated by all who knew her. A memorial service and burial will be held in Hannibal, MO at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Hannibal Church of Christ, 3104 Market Street, Hannibal, MO. 63401. Online condolences may be made at www.jamesodonnell funeralhome.com.
