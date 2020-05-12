|
Marjorie (Boyd) Collins of Wrentham, formerly of Plymouth, went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020. Marjorie was the daughter of the late Reginald and Kathleen E. (Wilkinson) Boyd of Bootle, England. Marjorie was born in Liverpool, England in 1936. She came to the United States in 1955. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Collins of Plymouth, her Aunt Marjorie; brother, David Boyd of London, England; daughter-in-law, Lois Webber of Maine; grandson, Robert D. Webber, Jr. She is survived by her son, William Webber of Maine, Edward Webber and his wife Nancy of Walpole, Robert Webber and his wife Rebecca of Wrentham, Joey Webber and his wife Debbie of Sandwich. She was the grandmother of nine and great grandmother of seven. Marjorie enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting and gardening. May she rest in eternal life. Services will be private. Interment will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. The services were entrusted to the care of the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Make A Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, 133 Federal St 2nd floor, Boston, MA 02110 or www.massri.wish.org. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 12 to May 19, 2020