Marjorie E. Margie Waitkus died peacefully at her daughters home in Houston, Texas, surrounded by her family on November 11, 2019, after a two-year struggle with colon cancer. Born on October 7, 1939, to the late Richard Leigh of Mittweida, Germany, and Emily Mescia of Needham, Margie grew up in Newton and Needham. She graduated from Needham High School and earned a degree at Mt. Ida College in Newton. She worked for many years as a lab technician, most recently with the Boston Veterans Administration and Commonwealth Hematology-Oncology in Weymouth. She was also a leader for La Leche League in the 1970s and provided support to many new mothers in the Plymouth area. In addition, she owned Halls Bed and Breakfast in downtown Plymouth, where she welcomed visitors from all over the world. Margie was an avid beachgoer, gourmet cook, photographer and mushroom hunter. She also loved traveling, visiting museums, attending the symphony, and spending time with family and friends. Her husband, Algird L. Waitkus of Brockton, died in 1980. She is survived by their two daughters: Joy Waitkus of New York City, her husband, Michael Tsang, and their two children, Yuxin and Jun; Justine Waitkus of Houston, her husband, Anthony Day, and their two children, Rocco and Adelina; and her step-daughter, Beth Waitkus, of Berkeley, California. She is also survived by her two sisters: Linda Shumway of Plymouth and Diane Colantonio-Ray of Oakland, California, as well as her companion of the past twelve years, Thomas Welch, of Needham. She was also briefly married to James Miller of Needham in the 1950s. Funeral services will be held at St. Peters Parish in Plymouth at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, with a reception at her home to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Friends of the Cape Cod National Seashore, Inc., P.O. Box 550 Wellfleet, MA 02667.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019