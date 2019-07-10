|
Marjorie Grace (Calhoun) Jackson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Royal Cape Cod Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Stanley F. Jackson, Jr., who predeceased her in 1991. Born in Quincy, MA, she was the daughter of the late David and Marjorie Calhoun. Mrs. Jackson was a homemaker, an avid reader, and she enjoyed drawing. Sweet, friendly, and always one to appreciate company, Marjorie would smile and listen while you told a story, while having a nice, detailed story for you in return. She was a kind, loving woman who will be missed dearly by her family. Marjorie is survived by her daughter Lynn Hunt of Buzzards Bay, MA, two sisters, Nancy Matthews of New Hampshire and Grace Calhoun of Florida, and a brother, David Calhoun of MA and Florida. She also had two grandchildren, Jacqueline Moses of Sagamore, MA and Steven Hunt of Lowell, MA and his wife, Susan, and two great-granddaughters, Audrey and Leah Hunt. She was the mother of the late Tobey Jackson, Robert Bobby Jackson, and Scott Jackson. Private arrangements will be made with the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd., Bourne, MA. Donations in her memory may be made to the .
Published in Old Colony Memorial from July 10 to July 17, 2019