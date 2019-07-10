Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
40 MacArthur Blvd
Bourne, MA 02532
(508) 759-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie G. Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie G. Jackson Obituary
Marjorie Grace (Calhoun) Jackson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Royal Cape Cod Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Stanley F. Jackson, Jr., who predeceased her in 1991. Born in Quincy, MA, she was the daughter of the late David and Marjorie Calhoun. Mrs. Jackson was a homemaker, an avid reader, and she enjoyed drawing. Sweet, friendly, and always one to appreciate company, Marjorie would smile and listen while you told a story, while having a nice, detailed story for you in return. She was a kind, loving woman who will be missed dearly by her family. Marjorie is survived by her daughter Lynn Hunt of Buzzards Bay, MA, two sisters, Nancy Matthews of New Hampshire and Grace Calhoun of Florida, and a brother, David Calhoun of MA and Florida. She also had two grandchildren, Jacqueline Moses of Sagamore, MA and Steven Hunt of Lowell, MA and his wife, Susan, and two great-granddaughters, Audrey and Leah Hunt. She was the mother of the late Tobey Jackson, Robert Bobby Jackson, and Scott Jackson. Private arrangements will be made with the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd., Bourne, MA. Donations in her memory may be made to the .
Published in Old Colony Memorial from July 10 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now