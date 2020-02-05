|
Martha Finnegan, age 77, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born April 3, 1942 in North Adams to James and Dorothy Wood and was raised in Williamstown, MA. She graduated from Bennington Catholic High in 1960 and Emmanuel College in 1964. She married Thomas Finnegan, Jr. in 1965. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. For many years Marti worked as a docent at the Mayflower Society House, the museum of the General Society of the Descendants of the Mayflower, of which she was a member. Previously, she worked for Clinique, the Westford Christmas Tree Shop, and as an elementary school teacher. Marti was always there to support her family and friends, which is why so many claim her as both. Even her dogs adored her. She was the wind beneath the wings of everyone she loved. (Go read the lyrics to that song if you want a cathartic cry, which Marti always appreciated.) She was known for her inner strength and her great laugh. She was a capable woman whether she was facing lifes challenges or a DIY project. She painted watercolors and walls, loved history, and had a black belt in gardening. She loved spending times with friends, whether it was a big party or one friend sharing a glass of wine on the deck while the sun set. Her home was a reflection of her warm and welcoming personality. She was fun. Over the years she enjoyed playing tennis, skiing, visiting art museums, and swimming in her pond. Marti is survived by her husband Tom, daughter Courtney, daughter and husband Dana and Chuck, and grandchildren Jack, Finn and Courtney. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Jackie, and brother and wife Eddie and Aggie. A celebration of her life will be held later this year. Memorial donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute for lung cancer research, Cranberry Hospice of Plymouth, or Museum of Fine Arts of Boston.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020