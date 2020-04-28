|
Mary Judge Dean of Plymouth, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the age of 92. She was the loving wife of George Edward Dean for 55 years before he passed away in 2012. Mary was born on April 18, 1928, in Bay Ridge Brooklyn to parents Martin and Nora Judge of County Mayo, Ireland. She worked at Fiduciary Trust on Wall Street while attending Fordham University. Upon graduating she was an elementary school teacher in New York City before marrying George in 1957. Mary and George started a family and lived in Madison, N.J., for 30 years. While raising a family, Mary was a volunteer driver for Friends in Service Helping (FISH), a Girl Scout leader, a member of Thursday Morning Club, and attended daily Mass at St. Vincent Martyr Church, where she was an active parishioner. She was also a part-time editor for Silver Burdett and office assistant at Burgdorff Realtors before she and George retired to Cummaquid and then Plymouth. In addition to her husband George, Mary was predeceased by her brother James Judge of Southampton, N.Y. Mary is survived by her brother, John Judge and his wife Ilene of Simi Valley, CA; her sister-in-law, Sally Dean of Marston Mills; her daughter, Mary T. Dean-McKee and her husband Richard; her son, Paul Dean and his wife Mary; her daughter, Meg Dean-Carlow and her husband Tim; her adoring grandchildren Allyssa, Bridget, Madeline, Madison and Mason, and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends throughout the United States. A Mass at St. Peter's Church and Christian burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Plymouth will be celebrated with family and friends at a later date. Feel free to visit our digital memorial for Mary at www.gatheringus.com/memorial/mary-judge-dean/3259 to share memories and to receive Mass and burial updates. Donations in Mary's name can be made to St. Peter's Parish Building Fund, stpetersplymouth.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/BuildingandMaintenanceFund or , www.stjude.org/promotion/impact-giving-pm.html.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020