|
|
Mary Elizabeth Nunes Weber, 81, of Cookeville, Tennessee and formerly of Plymouth, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on October 27, 1938, to the late Paul V. Lahey and Ambelina (Reaggini) Lahey. Mary was the loving wife of 28 years to COL Arthur (Sonny) C Weber Jr, USAF (ret). They were married on July 20, 1991, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was a member of Life Church in Cookeville, Tennessee and her faith as born again Christian gave her joy, strength, and peace every day of her life. She enjoyed eating out, spending time with family and friends and reading. Mary is survived by her husband, Arthur; sons, Russell Nunes of Swansea, MA. Richard Nunes (Kathy) of Bellevue, Florida, David A. Nunes, Jr. (Karen) of Plymouth, MA, and daughters Judi Whiteaker ( Mike) of Cookeville, TN and Carol Lynn Henderson of Mashpee, MA. She also leaves behind 3 step-children, Samuel Weber Captain (P) US Army( Sheila) of Alexandria, VA., Angelica Weber of Cookeville, TN, and Cathy Weber of Germany. She was a loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Carolyn and Ann Lahey. Memorial services for Mary Elizabeth Weber will be held on November 30th at 10:00 am with visitation starting at 9:00 am at Life Church at the Garage Building, 2223 North Washington Avenue, Cookeville, TN 38501. To sign the online guestbook and to send the family a message please visit: www.crestlawnmemorial.com Arrangements entrusted to Crest Lawn Funeral Home-Cremation Center.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 20 to Nov. 28, 2019