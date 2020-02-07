|
Mary F. Manfredi of Plymouth, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, on January 27, 2020 at the age of seventy-two. Mary was born on January 24, 1948 in Boston to Louis and Helen (Riley) Landrigan. She was the mother of Michael Manfredi of Plymouth. She was the grandmother of Nicole Brittney Manfredi. She also leaves her nephew David Curtis and her beloved pet parrot Sam. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10:00 am at Vine Hills Cemetery, Samoset Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, Mary requested that donations be made to the Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy, Scituate, MA 02066 or www.scituateanimalshelter.org. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2020