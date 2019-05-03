|
Mary Jean (Diaz) Botelho, of Worcester formerly of Plymouth ,died on April 29th at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. Wife of the late John Botelho she was the mother of Stacey Dixey and her husband Christopher of TN. and Shannon Perry and her fianc Paul Hopkins of MA. Sister of Cheryl Ann James and her fianc Alan Freeman of MA., Donna Pereira and her husband Stephen of NH., Karen Bergeron and her husband Richard of MA., Susan Diadato and her husband Qais of MA., Tracy Anabel and her husband Michael of MA., John Diaz Jr. and his partner Patrick Carmichael of CT., Robert Diaz of MA., Frederick Russell of FL., and the late Anthony Rapoza and his wife Connie, Richard Diaz and Edward Diaz. Also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in Plymouth on July 5, 1946, daughter of the late Dorothy Rapoza Days and John Diaz. She was educated in Plymouth and was a longtime resident of the town before moving to the Worcester area. Funeral services will be private with burial in St. Josephs Cemetery in Plymouth. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis. com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 3 to May 10, 2019