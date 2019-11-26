|
Mary Julia "Jukie", 98, of Plymouth, passed away on November 23, 2019, surrounded by those who loved her most. She was born in Plymouth, the daughter of the late Mary (Fernandes) and John Pina. Jukie was a graduate of Plymouth High School. She went to work for Prudential Insurance after graduating, working for a few years before going to work for IBEW as a secretary. She began her family, raising three children, Lawrence Phillip Martin, Janice Fernandes and Manuel (Tweet) Perry. Jukie enjoyed many things, like collecting antiques, her little dog "Runty" was her best friend, her companion, she adored her grandchildren, she liked playing cards and dominos, she liked to win, she loved to cook and she made the best fried chicken. Jukie leaves behind her loving son, Manny T. and Doris Perry. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Bianca Fernandes and Benjamin Fernandes Jr., Marty Martin, Victoria Perry and Quinn Hugh Perry and Alyse Fortune Richardson and Stephen Fortune. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Malik Lee and Kayla. She is also survived by her sister, Frances X. Lopes; her son-in-law, Benjamin Fernandes Sr.; and Larry Martin's significant other, Linda Williams; as well as her children, Joshua and Brian Williams. She also leaves behind her very dear friend, Judy Lowney; as well as many nieces, nephews and other friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter T. Brown as well as her children, Larry Martin and Janice Fernandes. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Rose Vega and Lillian Thimas and Linda's son, Timothy. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 29, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. There will be a memorial service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Vine Hills Cemetery.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2019