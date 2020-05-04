|
Mary M. (Sheehan) Symes, of Plymouth, formerly of Abington, died May 1, 2020. Mary grew up in Milton, graduating from Milton High School and Aquinas Junior College. Mary enjoyed cruising the Caribbean, wintering in Florida, trips to Disney World and camping with family. She was blessed with great friendship through the Ladies Club in Pine Hills. Mary was a woman of strong faith and served as a CCD teacher at St. Bridget's Church in Abington for many years and was a long-time secretary for St. Francis Xavier School in Weymouth. Everyone who knew Mary described her as the sweetest person they ever met. She will be remembered for her outgoing nature and infectious smile. Beloved wife of 54 years to Robert G. Symes, retired Weymouth Police Department, of Plymouth. Devoted mother of Mary K. Antonucci and her husband Paul of N.H., Robert Bobby Symes and his wife Janine of Kingston and Michael T. Symes, Weymouth Police Department, and his wife Amy of Weymouth. Cherished Mammy of Jacquelyn, Ryan, Nicole, Kiera, Will, Laura, Hannah, Elina and great-grandchildren Luca and Lyla. Marys family is eternally grateful for the compassionate care given to Mary during her time at Newfield House by the nursing staff and associated personnel and for the continued support of the administrator Geoffrey T. Stewart. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Mary's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. A live streaming of Marys private Funeral Service can be viewed on Tuesday at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 4 to May 11, 2020