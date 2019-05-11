|
|
Mary (Mills) Morgan, 65, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at the age of 65. She was the beloved wife of James Morgan, to whom she was married on December 5, 1980. Born March 25, 1954, in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Mills and Mary Mills of Dorchester. Mary became a dental assistant prior to staying home to care for her children. More than anything, Mary loved her family. She loved connecting with friends and family near and far, and enjoyed spending her free time cooking and listening to music. She is survived by her husband, James Morgan; her sons, Tom Morgan and Bryan Morgan, both of Plymouth. She was the proud grandmother of one grandchild; and leaves her sister, Margaret Furber of Easton; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Mary, two of her sisters, Kathy Richardson of Weymouth and Patricia Reardon of Brockton, and her brother, Tom Mills of Easton. Mary will forever be remembered for her caring heart and will be greatly missed. Friends and family are cordially invited to a celebration of Mary's life at a later date and time to be announced. For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, 508-695-0200.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 11 to May 18, 2019