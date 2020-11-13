Mary S. McDermott of Plymouth passed away unexpectedly at home on November 8, 2020 at the age of forty. She was the beloved mother of David Sheppard of Plymouth. She was the loving daughter of Michael McDermott of Falmouth and Susan (Twombley) McDermott of Plymouth. She was the sister of Matthew McDermott of Plymouth and the aunt of Haley McLean and Noah McDermott. She also leaves several aunts, uncles and cousins. Mary was born on April 9, 1980 in Plymouth. She attended Plymouth schools and enjoyed music and dancing. She was a gifted soccer player in her youth and in high school. She was an avid New England sports fan and especially loved watching the Patriots. She loved the beach and enjoyed walking along the shore and she loved spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all those that loved her. A period of visitation will take place on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Autism Speaks, 85 Devonshire St 9th floor, Boston, MA 02109 or www.autismspeaks.org
