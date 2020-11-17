1/1
Maureen Hedge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with the saddest regrets that we announce the death of Maureen Lowe Hedge of Plymouth, MA. Maureen was born on September 27, 1934 in Manchester, England, the daughter of Frederic and Kathleen (Coyne) Lowe. Maureen was orphaned during World War II. Maureen's father was an engineer with the British Royal Navy, and went down aboard the submarine HMS Thunderbolt in the Mediterranean Sea. Maureen's mother and sister Brenda Lowe died as a result of the War. Maureen was sent to safety in Scotland, as many English children were, at the beginning of the war. Maureen was raised by her maternal aunts, Francis and May, and attended Catholic School and then went on to become a Registered Nurse. Maureen served as a Pediatric Registered Nurse at the Jordan Hospital for 30 years, until her retirement in 2002. Maureen is survived by her husband, John E. Hedge of Plymouth, three children, Ian, Kathleen and Elizabeth MacLeod, two stepsons, Robert and Samuel Hedge, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Maureen's greatest joy in life was spending days at the beach with her family. Services will be under the care of Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth, MA. Visitation will take place, Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1-4pm at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. COVID restrictions will be observed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-3456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bartlett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved