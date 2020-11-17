It is with the saddest regrets that we announce the death of Maureen Lowe Hedge of Plymouth, MA. Maureen was born on September 27, 1934 in Manchester, England, the daughter of Frederic and Kathleen (Coyne) Lowe. Maureen was orphaned during World War II. Maureen's father was an engineer with the British Royal Navy, and went down aboard the submarine HMS Thunderbolt in the Mediterranean Sea. Maureen's mother and sister Brenda Lowe died as a result of the War. Maureen was sent to safety in Scotland, as many English children were, at the beginning of the war. Maureen was raised by her maternal aunts, Francis and May, and attended Catholic School and then went on to become a Registered Nurse. Maureen served as a Pediatric Registered Nurse at the Jordan Hospital for 30 years, until her retirement in 2002. Maureen is survived by her husband, John E. Hedge of Plymouth, three children, Ian, Kathleen and Elizabeth MacLeod, two stepsons, Robert and Samuel Hedge, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Maureen's greatest joy in life was spending days at the beach with her family. Services will be under the care of Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth, MA. Visitation will take place, Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1-4pm at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. COVID restrictions will be observed.



