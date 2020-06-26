Michael F. St. Croix Jr., age 53 years, of Plymouth, died unexpectedly after a valiant battle with cancer on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. He was the husband of Rachel (Moniz) St. Croix. He was the son of Joan (Connor) St. Croix of Plymouth and the late Michael F. St. Croix Sr. Born in Cambridge, April 6, 1967, he graduated from Plymouth-Carver High School, class of 1985. He worked as an HVAC foreman for Atlantic Mechanical Company in Weymouth. Michael enjoyed everything in the outdoors. He found nature peaceful where he especially enjoyed exploring the woods with his dogs Gino and Oakley. He enjoyed sitting with his family by the fire pit that he built, being near the ocean, and doing yard work and home remodeling projects. Michael was also an avid fan of the Boston Bruins fan and muscle cars. Besides his wife Rachel and his mother Joan, he will be missed by his children, Michael P. St. Croix of Boston, Cameron St. Croix of Plymouth and Alyssa St. Croix of Plymouth, his brother, Brian St. Croix and wife of Kerri of Plymouth, two nieces, Kayla and Emily, and many cousins. Visiting hours will be held at Davis Life Celebration and Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet), on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. His funeral will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Cedarville Cemetery, Plymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Michael F. St. Croix Jr. to the Joe Andruzzi Foundation to assist cancer patients and their families with much needed financial support. Donations may be made at www.joeandruzzifoundation.org. Guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.