Michael J. Socha, age 59 years, of Plymouth, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Karen (Ruprecht) Schomburg, and the son of Joan Socha of Plymouth and the late Joseph Socha. Born on August 1, 1960 in Arlington, MA, he lived in Plymouth most of his life. Michael was a graduate of Plymouth-Carver High School, before joining the United States Air Force where he spent the next eight years. Later he worked in film production at Polaroid Corporation in New Bedford and as an electronics associate at Walmart. Michael enjoyed riding his 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle, cooking, vegetable gardening, woodworking and working out at Planet Fitness. He was an avid football fan, especially enjoying the New England Patriots. Most important to Michael, was the time he spent with his family with a great fondness for his grandchildren. Besides his wife Karen and his mother Joan, he is survived by his daughter Jeannean Socha of Plymouth, his stepchildren Nicole McKay and her husband Scott of Plymouth, Marc and Nick Schomburg, both from Plymouth, his siblings Tammy Correa and her husband Steven of Plymouth, Sandy Socha and her companion John Horan of Connecticut and Chris Socha and his wife Kelly of Wareham. He also leaves six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation with Michaels family will be on his birthday, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATION AND FUNERAL HOME, 373 Court Street, Plymouth (next to Cordage Park) from 10:00AM - 12:00PM. Private interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or the Nathan Hale Foundation, 116 Long Pond Road, Plymouth, MA 02360. Guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com
.