Michael Kennedy, 85, of Plymouth, MA, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020. Born In the Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Michael and Annie (McAlister) Kennedy of Belfast, Ireland. Mike is survived by his children Joanne Cronin and her husband Steven of Plymouth, Michael Kennedy of Franklin Square, New York, John Brian Kennedy of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, Robert Kennedy and his wife Lori of Huntersville, North Carolina, and his sister Anna Mazzenga of Bloomfield, CT. He was also the proud and loving grandfather to Joe and Kate Cronin, and Joey, Kyle, Tommy and Jack Kennedy. He was predeceased by his sisters Bridie, Florence and Dorothy. He was beloved by many nieces and nephews and their families. Mike began his professional career on Wall Street, which led him to a long career with the New York Power Authority which he retired from. Mike will be remembered for his passion for life, especially for family and friends. His passion for music and athletics was enormous by always having a harmonica in his pocket & a baseball glove and bat in his car trunk. He could entertain at a moment's notice, starting with a joke, then to play a quick heartfelt rendition of "Danny Boy" on his harmonica. Mike was forever an athlete, from the softball field, to completing numerous marathons, finally was an accomplished racquetball player. He truly treasured the special friendships he had in the racquetball community. His well known, unwavering loyalty to his beloved NY Yankees was legendary. Mikes natural ability to light up a room with fun and laughter will remain forever in our hearts. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Cartmell-Davis, 373 Court Street, Plymouth, MA. Services will be private. Donations in Mikes honor may be made to: Plymouth Schools Music Association, PSMA, P.O. Box 1348, Plymouth, Ma 02362



