Michael L. Farrell, of Plymouth formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully surrounded with his loving family in his home on June 3rd. Beloved husband of Carmel M. (Crowe) Farrell. Born in Peterswell / Shanvalley , County Galway, Ireland on September 30, 1942, son of the late James and Elsie (ORourke) Farrell. He came to the US at the age of 18 where he lived in New York City, he later moved to Dorchester, Massachusetts where he met his wife. Michael worked in the construction field in the City of Boston for most of his adult life before retiring to Plymouth. A family man with dedication to always putting his family first with hardworking values. Besides his loving wife Carmel , he leaves his sons Michael J. Farrell and his wife Beth of Hanover, Kevin J. Farrell and his wife Lisa of Carver, his daughter Corinne Gilmore and her husband Doug of Kingston. Survived by his brother Mattie of Shanvalley, Gort Ireland, sisters Moira Daly of NY., Rita Brady of New Jersey, Carmel Bryne from New Jersey and his late brother James Farrell, Blackrock Gort Ireland. He was the cherished grandfather of Jillian, Katelyn, Matthew, Denielle and fianc John, Cole, Lauren, Evan, Grace, D.J., and Molly. Great grandfather of L.C., and Skyler. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 6, at 12 noon at St. Marys Church 313 Court Street, North Plymouth. Burial will follow in St. Josephs Cemetery Kingston. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers in his name may be made to Operation Rescue PO Box 25567 Overland Park, KS 66225-5567. Online condolences may be please made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 5 to Jun. 12, 2020.