Michael Paul Dabransky Jr., age 75 years, of Plymouth, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Beth-Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. He was the husband of Irene (DeStefano) Dabransky. Son of the late Michael Paul Sr. and Josephine Dabransky, born July 8, 1944, in Lowell, Michael was a graduate of Lowell High School and UMass-Lowell, where he earned a bachelor's degree. He worked for the State of Massachusetts in Lawrence and Plymouth as an employment councilor, specializing in the assistance of United States veterans. He was a United States Army veteran during the Vietnam War, serving in Europe. Michael enjoyed coaching t-ball, baseball, soccer and basketball as his two sons were growing up. He was a volunteer with the Nathan Hale Foundation in Plymouth, a veterans outreach center and food pantry. Michael enjoyed reading the newspaper every day, dining out with his wife and friends, and he was an avid sports fan. Michael was warm, caring and was always quick to extend a compliment and hug. In addition to his wife Irene of 43 years, he will be missed by his two sons, Adam and Ryan and their significant others, Dana Dabransky and Stephanie Hitchings; his brother, Walter Dabransky and his wife Sandra; his granddaughter, Sonya Dabransky; brothers-in-law, John DeStefano and Frank Allegra; sisters-in-law, Janine Schifino and Kathy DeSstefano; nieces and nephews, Stephanie Klein, Allen Schifino, Andrew and Alex DeStefano, and Jennifer and Chris Allegra. A funeral Mass will be held in Saint Kateri Church, 126 S. Meadow Rd., Plymouth, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. Visitation with the family will be at the church from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. There will not be a burial service and details regarding a 1:15 p.m. luncheon will be finalized shortly. All relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation, funeral Mass and luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nathan Hale Foundation via mail to 116 Long Pond Rd., Plymouth, MA 02360, and there will also be a collection box available at the services. Arrangements are by Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration and Funeral Homes, Plymouth. For guest book and information, www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019