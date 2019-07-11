|
On Monday, July 8, 2019, Michael P. Lucchese of Carver, loving brother, uncle, great uncle and friend, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth at age 70. Michael was born on January 2, 1949 in Waltham to the late Michael and Josephine (Cammisaro) Lucchese. He is survived by his sister Margie Byrne and her husband Jerry of Plymouth. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Lucchese. He leaves his sister-in-law, Carol Lucchese of Shrewsbury. Michael was the uncle of Joseph Lucchese, Pamela Panarelli, Glen Lucchese, Cristina Scharnberg, Keith Byrne, and Amy Byrne. He was also a great uncle and was especially close to his great nieces Ella and Natalie Byrne. He also leaves his three roommates, whom he was very close to. Michael will be known for his loving and social nature. He made friends easily and had many of them, especially at the workshop he attended a few times a week at the Habilitation Assistance Corporation. Michael took part in the Special Olympics program. He enjoyed dining out, drawing, rock and roll music, Chuck Norris, motorcycles and tattoos; he even had the opportunity to visit tattoo parlors over the years, where the artists gave him his own temporary tattoos. Above all Michael loved his family and friends and his greatest joy was spending time with them. The family wishes to thank the loving and devoted care givers and staff at the Seven Hills Group Home, where Michael resided. A period of visitation will take place on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Bonaventure Church, 803 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet), followed by the interment at the Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www. cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from July 11 to July 18, 2019