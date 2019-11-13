Home

Michael W. Sliney

Michael W. Sliney Obituary
Michael W. Sliney of Plymouth died peacefully, on November 6th at B.I.D. Hospital-Plymouth. Born in Plymouth on February 25, 1968, son of the late William Sliney he is survived by his mother figure Laura Wilson. Brother Fred Sliney, sister in law Brandy, nephews, Anthony and Joseph Sliney of Castleton, NY. Sister Billiejo Huffam, nieces and nephews Miguel, Josslin, Juan, Alan, Cardona Huffam of Hyannis. Aunts Eileen Donahue of Plymouth, Margaret Duffy of So. California .Also survived by several cousins and friends. Graveside Service on Saturday at 1:00 pm at the Plymouth County Cemetery South Meadow Rd. Plymouth. Visiting hours omitted. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019
