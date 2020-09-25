1/1
Monica M. Donelan
1947 - 2020
Monica Mary Donelan of Plymouth passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 at B.I.D. Hospital Plymouth. Born in Boston on June 9, 1947 she is the daughter of the late Paul G. and Teresa (Hines) Donelan. Monica was educated in Plymouth, graduating from Sacred Heart High School, Class of 1965 and went on to study at Northeastern University School of Nursing. Monica had a long career in nursing, working at Mass General Hospital in Boston, CURA Visiting Nurses in Plymouth and South Shore VNA. Monica was active in the Plymouth Community as a valued and reliable member of the Plymouth Antiquarian Society, Plymouth Fragment Society and a volunteer at the Harlow House with Harlow House Spinning Guild. She was a member of St. Peters Church where she served as Lector for over 25 years. Monica is survived by her loving, close - knit family, brothers Gerard P. Donelan, and his husband Christopher McKenna of Plymouth, Mich ael H. Donelan, wife Mary Jane of Plymouth, Timothy P. Donelan, wife Eileen of Easthampton and George A. Donelan, wife Sharon of Milton, sisters Ann E. Donelan of Plymouth, Genevieve M. Jaeger, husband Thomas of Plymouth and Wendy DeMille of Boston, and many cherished nieces, nephews and grand-nieces/ nephews. Funeral Mass on Thursday October 1st at 10:30 am in St. Peters Church 86 Court St. Plymouth. Visiting hours in the Cartmell Funeral Home 150 Court St. Plymouth (Downtown) from 9:00 am till 10:15 am prior to the Mass. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Plymouth Antiquarian Society Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com The entire Donelan family respects and understands that during this time of COVID-19 many friends will be unable to attend these services, but will be with us in spirit.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sep. 25 to Oct. 2, 2020.
