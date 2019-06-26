|
Myra K. (Wagener) Berthiaume passed away late Friday, June 21 st , 2019. Daughter of the late George Wagener Jr and Gale Iris Long, she is also predeceased by her brother, Charles Wagener. A longtime resident of Plymouth known by most as Kathy, she could often be seen walking along Nelson Beach wearing a big white camera in case she spotted anything interesting. Photography was one of her many passions, and she loved taking photos of every parade, the tall ships, and the Lipizzaner stallions when they were in town. Kathy had a way with animals; they simply knew she was someone that they could trust. From the horses at the parade to the fox on the beach to the normally cautious swans nesting in their secret location she liked to visit, seeing animals approach her without hesitation was always a remarkable sight. Among her favorite memories were coastal conservation jaunts, the frequent whale watching trips she enjoyed with her daughter and getting a picture of the Bug Light with each trip to commemorate the event. Kathy was passionate about learning and possessed a perpetual curiosity that she endeavored to instill in her children. Before there were search engines, there was Mom. She always made sure we had a current set of encyclopedias even if it meant buying them one book at a time, and she was never too busy to help with a school assignment or project. She once dove for sand dollars for all the children on a field trip to Odiorne State Park, and a teacher loved the Aztec pyramid she built for a project so much, he took it. She was perceptive and insightful, catching details and nuance in her surroundings, movies or books that others missed. She was always the first to correctly identify the criminal in any murder mystery. An avid reader of a wide diversity of books, Kathy was one who knew that the answer to the great question of life, the universe and everything was 42. Kathy created treasured holiday memories for her children. Rather than using a Christmas gift tag, the recipients initials were hidden somewhere on the giftwrap. One year, a giant Blue Hubbard was transformed into a creative jack-o-lantern. Kathys holiday dinners were legendary, and friends of the family were always angling to get a piece of her fried chicken or pumpkin chiffon pie. Kathy was successful as an architect, personally drawing up the plans for our childhood home, and in archaeological pursuits as she sectioned off and slowly explored the strata of the hundred year old foundation on the property where she found old toys, beads, bottles, bricks and a very large and mysterious tooth. Genealogy was Kathys great calling, and she worked over decades to build a tremendous file of our family history. She found multiple lines to Mayflower ancestors and helped others with their effort to join the Mayflower Society but never felt compelled to join herself being instead satisfied with the quality and scope of her research, of which the Mayflower was just the beginning. Integrity and honesty were paramount virtues for Kathy, who never once broke a promise even if it was at great personal cost. There was an intensity to her eyes which could communicate volumes with a glance and were particularly effective at stopping unruly children in their tracks. Kathy loved spending time with her family. In the past year, it was heartwarming to see her bond with her grandson, AJ. We are thankful for the time they spent together, most recently for his first birthday. The summer trips up the Cape were full of fantastic memories, capped off with perfect sunsets from Race Point. With Kathys passing, we have lost a professional genealogist, a scholar of history and religious studies, a masterful chef, a wonderful photographer, a passionate conservationist, and the most insightful and wonderful Mom that anyone could ever ask for. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Stephanie Berthiaume of Austin, Texas, her son Robert Berthiaume, his wife Lauren and their son AJ of Fort Ann, New York and her sisters; Angelia Crozier of Lakeland, Florida, and Beverly Moniz of Plymouth, Massachusetts with whom shed had a very close relationship for the past 25 years. Per Kathys request, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the New England Coastal Wildlife Alliance at necwa.org. Cherish the time you have now with your own family or friends. This time is more precious than words can convey.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from June 26 to July 3, 2019